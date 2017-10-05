Government issues action plans to implement Party resolutions developing the private economic sector and perfecting the socialist-oriented market institutions (Illustrative image. Source: VNA)



The Government has issued two action plans to carry out the 12th Party Central Committee’s Resolution 10 on developing the private economic sector and Resolution 11 on perfecting the socialist-oriented market institutions, which were adopted at the PCC’s fifth plenum on June 3 this year.Accordingly, the Government defines five key tasks to implement Resolution 10-NQ-TW, the first of which is to complete uniform and consistent mechanisms and policies, thus creating a safe, low-risk environment for investment and business, with a view to attracting private investment and ensuring a healthy and equal competition environment for the private sector in accordance with the market mechanism.Secondly, the Government will continue to remove unnecessary and irrational business conditions, thus expanding market access and promoting healthy and fair competition.Thirdly, the Government assigns the Transport Ministry to chair the research and development of a project on building a competitive and smart transport market. The Construction Ministry is tasked with building a project on developing innovative startup urban areas. Both projects must be submittd to the Government in the fourth quarter of 2018.The fourth measure concerns support for private enterprises in stimulating innovation, modernizing technology and developing human resources towards raising productivity.Fifthly, the Government will work to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of State mnanagement and create consensus on developing the private economic sector.Meanwhile, the action plan to realise Resolution 11-NQ/TW identifies eigh main tasks and solutions, under which the Government requires ministries, ministerial-level agencies, governmental agencies and people’s committees of provinces and centrally-run cities to continue deploy the Government’s resolutions and programmes of actions on renewing the growth model, restructuring the economy, improving the business environment and enhancing the national competitiveness.Other task concerns the completion of institutions on the ownership and development of different economic sectors and types of enterprises; institutions for the synchronous development of market elements and the smooth operation of different markets; institutions for combining economic growth and sustainable development, social equity, environmental protection and response to climate change.The Government will also work to perfect institutions for enhancing the efficiency of international integration, combining economic growth and ensuring national defence and security, while enhancing the capacity in building and enforcing institutions.-VNA