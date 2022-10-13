Business JICA disburses 75 mln in ODA for Vietnam in a year: Official The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Vietnam has disbursed some 10.8 billion JPY (75 million USD) worth of ODA in Vietnam, exclusive of funding for the private sector, between April 2021 and March 2022, according to Chief Representative Shimizu Akira.

Business An additional 3.5 billion USD to be put into the economy VNDirect Securities Corporation estimates that about 83.5 trillion VND (3.5 billion USD) will be added to the economy after some banks continue to adjust their credit growth limits for this year.

Business HoSE sees big changes in brokerage market share in Q3 The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE) recently announced the market share of brokerage transaction value in the third quarter of 2022. And there are big changes among the top 10.

Business Reference exchange rate up 17 VND on October 13 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,497 VND/USD on October 13, up 17 VND from the previous day.