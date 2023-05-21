Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the G7 expanded Summit’s working session named "Towards a Peaceful, Stable and Prosperous World”. (Photo:VNA)

– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 21 delivered a speech at the G7 expanded Summit’s working session named "Towards a Peaceful, Stable and Prosperous World” in Hiroshima, in which he affirmed Vietnam will do its best to jointly contribute to peace, stability and sustainable development of mankind.In his speech, PM Chinh highlighted Vietnam's three messages on peace, stability and development.Firstly, he said, ensuring a peaceful and stable environment for cooperation and development is both an essential foundation and an ultimate target for sustainable and prosperous development of the world as well as each country and region.Vietnam upholds a holistic approach to issues related to peace, security and development, as peace is the foundation, solidarity and cooperation the driving force, and sustainable development the goal.Experiencing many wars, thanks to peace, Vietnam has risen from a poor to a middle-income country, and is aiming to become a developed, high-income country by 2045, said Chinh, stressing the need to put an end to conflicts, avoid using and threatening to use nuclear weapons, respect sovereignty and territorial integrity, and ensure food, energy and human security.Secondly, the Government leader emphasised that the supremacy of law, the respect for the United Nations Charter and international law, and the settlement of all disputes by peaceful means should be upheld and implemented by specific commitments. He called on parties involved in all conflicts to find long-term solutions through dialogue and negotiation, with the legitimate interests of the parties taken into account.Vietnam does not choose a side but justice, fairness, and rightness, emphasised Chinh.As for the region, the Vietnamese leader expressed his hope that the international community and partners will maintain support for ASEAN's central role in building a region of peace, stability, cooperation and resilience.Accordingly, countries should strictly implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), and move towards achieving a substantive and effective Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) in accordance with international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982), he said, requesting parties to exercise restraint and not to take actions that complicate the situation and violate the sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction of relevant countries established by the 1982 UNCLOS. AndThirdly, Chinh affirmed that sincerity, strategic trust and sense of responsibility are especially important for solving current global challenges. For Vietnam, those values are reflected in the consistent implementation of its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, diversification, multilateralisation, being a good friend, a reliable partner, and an active and responsible member of the international community.During the session, leaders of G7 and guest countries shared their views on current international issues affecting regional and global peace and stability, affirming their commitments to act together to address challenges and curb the escalation of tensions in geopolitical hotspots around the globe.They emphasised that the spirit of international cooperation and solidarity plays a fundamental role in ensuring an environment of peace, stability and sustainable development, and called on countries to uphold a free and open international order based on the rule of law and compliance with the UN Charter./.