Politics Vietnam offers initiatives to promote cooperation to reduce emissions in Asia Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha presented several important initiatives of Vietnam during the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) Ministerial Meeting in Tokyo, Japan on March 4.

Politics UN official hails Vietnamese peacekeepers’ contributions to UNMISS Nicholas Haysom, Special Representative of the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General for South Sudan and Head of the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), on March 3 appreciated the active and effective contributions, creativeness and efforts to overcome difficulties of medical officers and soldiers of the level-2 field hospital and peacekeepers of Vietnam at the UNMISS.

Politics Deputy PM meets UNWTO leader, co-chairs Vietnam-Spain business seminar Deputy Prime Minsiter Tran Luu Quang met with Executive Director of the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Zoritsa Urosevic and co-chaired a Vietnam - Spain business seminar in Madrid on March 2, part of his official visit to the European country.

Politics Deputy PM Tran Luu Quang holds talks with Spanish counterpart in Madrid Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang and First Deputy PM of Spain Nadia Calviño had talks in Madrid on March 3, affirming the determination to develop the two countries’ “strategic partnership towards the future” on par with potential.