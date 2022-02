Health Vietnam’s COVID-19 caseload exceeds 3 million The national caseload of COVID-19 has exceeded 3 million with 69,128 cases detected in the past 24 hours from 4pm February 23 to 4pm February 24, up 8,781 from the previous day, including 9 imported cases, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health 81 percent of people willing to have children vaccinated against COVID-19: poll Up to 81 percent of people in general said that they are willing to get children aging from 5-11 years old vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a poll conducted in all 63 localities nationwide by the Social Opinion Institute under the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education.

Health MoH issues new guidelines on diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19 in children The Ministry of Health has issued new guidelines on the diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19 in children, especially children under 12 months who are at high risk of severe disease.