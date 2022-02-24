Government leader orders faster vaccination rollout
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has requested the completion of administering booster shots to those aged 18 and above within the first quarter of 2022 amid complex and unpredictable developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a February 23 dispatch to ministries, sectors and localities, the Government leader asked for extra efforts to give second doses to children aged from 12 to 17 in February.
The Ministry of Health was assigned to speed up the purchase of vaccine for children from 5 years old, and gain early access to new vaccines, drugs, technologies and test kits in the world.
The leader also stressed that inspection and examination of prices and quality of vaccines, drugs, biological products and test kits must be strengthened.
Students have their body temperature checked when going to school. (Photo: VNA)Localities should focus on encouraging residents to get vaccinated, with special attention to the elderly and those with underlying diseases or unable to walk.
As of 6:00 pm of the day, the Southeast Asian country had confirmed 2,972,378 COVID-19 cases, including 2,320,722 recoveries and 39,773 deaths./.