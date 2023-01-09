Government leader receives former Japanese PM Suga Yoshihide
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception for former Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide on January 9.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) receives former Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception for former Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide on January 9.
PM Chinh highly valued Suga’s choosing Vietnam as the destination for his first trip abroad in October 2020 right after he took office as the PM of Japan, as well as his role as the advisor to the Japan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance.
He thanked the Government, people, businesses and organisations of Japan for their cooperation and assistance as well as engagement in Vietnam’s development.
The leader affirmed that Vietnam always supports Japan’s role and positive contributions to peace and development in the region and the world, expressing his hope that Japan will continue such contributions.
He also lauded the efforts and directions Suga made when he led the Cabinet of Japan, which helped the country successfully control the COVID-19 pandemic, recover and boost socio-economic development, and enhance the position and prestige of Japan in the region and the world.
PM Chinh took this occasion to thank the former Japanese PM, the Government and people of Japan for providing Vietnam with more than 7.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, contributing to helping Vietnam overcome the most difficult time in the fight against the pandemic and achieve positive results in socio-economic development in 2022.
Both sides agreed that the Vietnam-Japan relationship is on its prime time with high political efficiency and regular delegation exchanges even during the COVID-19 time.
Last year, Vietnamese and Japanese PM had four meetings, while progress was seen in many agreements. The two countries will celebrate the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2023, which is an important milestone marking a new development period of their intensive strategic partnership, they said.
PM Chinh said he hopes former PM Suga will continue his support and contributions to the growth of the Vietnam-Japan ties. He said that the two sides should increase the exchange of delegations this year, while strengthening defence-security cooperation and promoting partnership in all fields. He said he hopes Japan will assist Vietnam in industrialisation and modernisation as well as building an independent and self-reliant economy and international integration.
The Vietnamese leader also showed hope that Suga will support the implementation of agreements reached between the two PMs such as those in providing new-generation ODA to Vietnam, infrastructure development, green transition, climate change response, trade of farm produce, high technology, green and circular economy, and human resource training.
He also stressed the need for the two sides to strengthen people-to-people exchange and cooperation in tourism as well as the organisation of activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of bilateral ties in 2023. He thanked the Japanese side for supporting the 500,000-strong Vietnamese community in the country.
At the meeting (Photo: VNA)For his part, Suga affirmed his special sentiments towards the nation and people of Vietnam, and hailed the role of PM Chinh in promoting ties between the two countries.
He highlighted that Japan considers Vietnam as a key partner in its free and open Indo-Pacific strategy, and pledged that he will continue to contribute to lifting the bilateral extensive strategic partnership to a new height.
He said he hopes the two sides will continue to bolster cooperation in ODA, holding that Japanese businesses are interested in the promising Vietnamese market. He suggested that the two sides should continue to promote collaboration in trade and investment, climate change response, renewable energy, and the development of the Japan-Vietnam University, as well as in the trade of farm produce, along with security-defence.
At the meeting, the two sides also discussed regional and global issues of mutual concern, and underlined the necessity of upholding the law and multilateralism in international relations for peace, stability and cooperation in the region and the world, as well as the ensuring of peace, security, maritime and aviation safety and freedom in the sea, as well as the settlement of disputes through peaceful measures in line with international law./.