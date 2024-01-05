An overview of the conference (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) –



Addressing the event, PM Chinh underlined that amid impacts of outside factors and internal difficulties in 2023, Vietnam still achieved positive Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a national teleconference that opened on January 5 to review the operations of the Government and local administrations in 2023 and look at ways to implement their tasks for 2024.Addressing the event, PM Chinh underlined that amid impacts of outside factors and internal difficulties in 2023, Vietnam still achieved positive socio-economic recovery , completing the overall target of ensuring macro-economic stability, controlling inflation, promoting growth, keeping major economic balances, ensuring social welfare, improving people’s living conditions, intensifying corruption prevention and combat, and reinforcing security-defence.





Outstanding attainments in the year included the disbursement of 23.18 billion USD in



He attributed the results to the close leadership of the Party, the companion of the National Assembly, the drastic management and direction of the Government and local administrations, as well as the drastic efforts and support of the people and the business community, and the cooperation of international partners. Comprehensive achievements were made in external relations and international integration, while the reputation and position of the country as well as people’s confidence in the Party and State were reinforced and enhanced, the Government leader noted.Outstanding attainments in the year included the disbursement of 23.18 billion USD in foreign direct investment , the completion of 95% of the public investment capital disbursement plan, and the State budget collection surpassing the plan by 8.2%.He attributed the results to the close leadership of the Party, the companion of the National Assembly, the drastic management and direction of the Government and local administrations, as well as the drastic efforts and support of the people and the business community, and the cooperation of international partners.

The PM asked participants to analyse factors behind both the achievements and outstanding shortcomings of the country in the past year so as to draw lessons and experience with a view to improving performance in 2024.



At the same time, the Government leader requested that the conference concentrate on evaluating and forecasting the situation in 2024, and propose key tasks in direction and management activities to promote growth, rein in inflation, ensuring major economic balances, as well as monetary and fiscal policies, thus optimising traditional growth drivers and exploit new ones.



He urged participants to recommend measures to speed up strategic breakthroughs, promote more practical and effective economic restructuring, and more harmoniously combine cultural and social development with economic development, among others.



Participants are scheduled to contribute ideas to a report on socio-economic situation in 2023 and orientations, tasks and solutions for 2024./.

VNA