Government meeting looks into socio-economic situation in eight months
Vietnam’s major economic balances were maintained in the first eight months of this year despite a slew of difficulties, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told a Government meeting that opened in Hanoi on September 6.
The leader said the macro economy remained stable, inflation was controlled and economic growth spurred. He also highlighted the country’s achievements in improving people’s living standards and strengthening external affairs, among others.
Chinh, however, pointed out the sluggish disbursement of public investments, along with problems in the procurement of drug and medical equipment, and limitations in the planning work and social affairs.
He asked the participants to look into the reasons behind the phenomena, and propose suitable, feasible solutions to complete socio-economic tasks in the time ahead.
The Government’s regular meeting is scheduled to review the country’s socio-economic situation in August and the first eight months of the year, as well as the implementation of the socio-economic recovery and development programme and the national target programmes.
It will also scrutinise socio-economic development and public investment plans for 2022 and 2023./.