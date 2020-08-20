Society Da Nang volunteers make hands-free sanitiser dispensers A group of volunteers in the central city of Da Nang have raised funds to make more than 200 automatic, hands-free hand sanitiser dispensers which were given to disease prevention and control teams across the city.

Society Youths confident in Vietnam’s future development: Survey Respondents generally have positive perceptions of Vietnam and are optimistic about the future of their country, according to the British Council’s Next Generation Vietnam survey, which was released on August 19.

Society Dien Bien overcomes consequences of floods The flood on August 17, 2020 seriously afected the property of people in Nam Nhu commune, Nam Po district in northern province of Dien Bien. Local authorities, relevant units and locals are making efforts to overcome the consequences of natural disasters.

Society More Vietnamese citizens return home from US More than 340 Vietnamese citizens have returned home safely from the US and been quarantined upon their arrival.