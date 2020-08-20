Government Office should be pioneer in emulation campaigns: PM
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc ordered the Government Office to be a pioneer in national emulation campaigns while addressing a ceremony on August 20 to mark the 75th anniversary of its traditional day (August 28) and patriotic emulation congress for 2015-2020.
At the ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the traditional day of the Government Office (Photo: VNA)
He acknowledged the office’s endeavours in reforming and improving the quality of consultation to actively contribute to increasing the Government’s operational efficiency and the administration of the country’s socio-economic development.
The office has raised its level of responsibility in preventing the COVID-19 pandemic spreading across localities while at the same time developing the socio-economy, making Vietnam a shining light in pandemic prevention around the world.
The PM urged the office to continue its assistance in the building of a facilitating and action-oriented Government to better serve the people and businesses, as well as further studying and proposing appropriate socio-economic development solutions in the context of the difficult circumstances at present.
In the 2015-2020 period, the office actively responded to emulation campaigns launched by the Government leader, including building new-style rural areas, supporting Vietnamese businesses in integration and development, and joining hands to help poor households so that no one is left behind./.