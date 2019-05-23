An overview of the meeting (Source: VNA)

– A delegation from several ministries led by Deputy Foreign Minister and head of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs Nguyen Quoc Cuong is paying a working visit to Cambodia from May 22-24.On May 22, the delegation had a meeting with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sar Kheng, during which Cuong thanked the Cambodian People’s Party, Cambodian State and people for creating favourable conditions for those of the Vietnamese origin living in the country.He asked the Cambodian government to help deal with difficulties facing the community, especially in the withdrawal of irregular administrative documents and the evacuation and relocation of the people of the Vietnamese origin in Tonle Sap Lake area.He voiced his hope that the Cambodian side will facilitate the resettlement in accordance with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen’s directions. This calls for an appropriate evacuation plan and ensure basic infrastructure and public services for residents in new areas, he said.The Vietnamese official also urged the Cambodian side to simplify administrative procedures related to legal documents for the group.Sar Kheng, in turn, affirmed that policies carried out by Cambodia look to bring about a better life for its people.When relocated, people are still supported to continue in their occupations such as fishing or aquatic farming on the lake, the official said.He told the guests that he often requests leaders of Kampong Chhnang province to pay attention to ensuring infrastructure and provide healthcare and education services to resettled people.-VNA