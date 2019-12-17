Business Banks rush to issue bonds ahead of capital requirement deadline Rising medium- and long-term capital demands to meet stricter regulations on credit safety limits and capital adequacy early next year were putting pressure on commercial banks to issue bonds in the final months of the year, experts said.

Business Vietnam committed to opening door in service sector Vietnam is committed to opening door for foreign investors, especially in the field of services, according to the roadmap in signed bilateral and multilateral free trade agreements.

Business Vietnam achieves impressive economic growth: WB Vietnam’s economy has performed well in 2019, with GDP expanding by an estimated 6.8 percent, public debt reduced by nearly 8 percentage point of GDP since 2016, and a trade balance surplus for fourth year in a row, according to the World Bank (WB)’s report released on December 17.

Business Deputy PM calls for more investment from Japan’s Tochigi prefecture Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh received the Governor of Tochigi prefecture of Japan in Hanoi on December 17, during which Binh asked the Japanese locality to encourage its businesses to invest in Vietnam.