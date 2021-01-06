Deputy PM Truong Hoa Binh speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) - A ceremony was held in Hanoi on January 6 to mark the 15th anniversary of the Government Portal (VGP).



General Director of the Government Portal Nguyen Hong Sam told the ceremony that over the last 15 years, the portal has contributed to popularising images of the Vietnamese Government in cyberspace, together with Party guidelines, State laws, and the Prime Minister and Government's directions regarding socio-economic development, national defence-security, and external affairs.



He added that the portal is the shortest and most effective bridge linking the Government with businesses and people, enabling Government leaders to hear the aspirations of the public.



Its fanpage site has nearly 1.4 million followers and attracted 19-25 million visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh said that apart from publishing over 30,000 news items, articles, video clips, more than 400 reports on public opinions, 2,000 legal documents, and around 1,200 newspaper issues, the portal also offered practical suggestions regarding the Prime Minister and Government's directions and adopted technological advances in its operations.



As the year 2021 holds special significance, with the organisation of the 13th National Party Congress and the election of deputies to the 14th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels, he asked that the portal use modern technology to improve the quality of its multimedia information, continue collecting public opinions in service of the Party and State leadership and the Government’s directions, especially issues of public concern, and actively join in e-Government building.



The portal needs to do its best to make the Government’s efforts of serving the people and nation become known at home and abroad, he said.



He hopes that each official and cadre at the portal will raise their sense of responsibility and broaden their knowledge and creativity to fulfil assigned tasks.



The Deputy PM also presented a certificate of merit from the Prime Minister to the portal.



Mobile apps of the portal and the Government e-newspaper were also introduced at the ceremony./.