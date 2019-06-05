Ha Dong-Cat Linh elevated railway has missed the operation deadlines several times. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese Government prioritises capable and prestigious contractors for the state’s transport projects, Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung said at the National Assembly’s Q&A session on June 5.Although the State has poured a huge amount of capital and mobilised resources to branch out transport infrastructure for bolstering the socio-economy and improving local livelihoods, several projects have fallen short of expectation due to their poor quality, slow progress, and soaring capital allotment.“There are a lot of works to do with the incomprehensive and low-quality transport system. We have developed only 977 km of highway of the 295,000 km of land road while the railway network was constructed century ago and the tracks are outdated and unsafe. Though advancements have been made in the airport system, some large airports like Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat are suffering overloading,” he said.Describing connections between waterways, railways and roads unfavourable, Deputy PM Dung stressed that the Government will intensify efforts to remove bottlenecks for the construction of Trung Luong-My Thuan-Can Tho expressway, and Bac Giang-Lang Son highway as well as choose suitable contractors for North-South expressway and Tan Son Nhat airport expansion.Regarding the Ha Dong-Cat Linh elevated railway which missed the operation deadlines several times, he said that the Government will work to make it begin commercial operation soon. Earlier, the railway missed the schedule of trial run in June 2015, June 2016, December 2016, February 2017, October 2017, 2018’s Q2 and December 2018.Furthermore, efforts will be made to ease difficulties in BOT projects, ensuring benefits of State, residents and investors.Pointing out that bottlenecks should be removed to better link the Mekong Delta region and Ho Chi Minh City, he said that more attention must be given to the HCM City- Can Tho road, Cho Gao cannel and HCM City-Can Tho railway, among others.-VNA