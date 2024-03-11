Government sets conditions for foreign motorised vehicles entering Vietnam
The government has issued a decree regarding the management of motorised vehicles registered abroad and brought into Vietnam by foreign travelers. (Illustrative photo - Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The government has issued a decree regarding the management of motorised vehicles registered abroad and brought into Vietnam by foreign travelers.
Stipulating general conditions for both foreign drivers and vehicles entering Vietnam, it said individuals must work with international travel service businesses in Vietnam who are capable of making requests for the authorities’ approval of organising the participation of foreign drivers and motorised vehicles in the local traffic. The approval document must be obtained from the Ministry of Public Security.
Foreign motorised vehicles participating in traffic in Vietnam must meet certain conditions, including being road motorised vehicles as defined in Clause 1, Article 3 of this decree and having valid vehicle registration certificates and licence plates as well as valid safety and environmental inspection certificates for motorised vehicles or equivalent documents (for automobiles). These above-said documents must be issued by the competent authority of the country of registration.
Automobiles with right-hand drive must obtain a diplomatic note from diplomatic missions, consular offices, or international intergovernmental organisation offices in Vietnam. The note is sent to the Ministry of Public Security, requesting permission and stating the reasons for the vehicle to participate in traffic in Vietnam. The automobiles are only allowed temporary entry or re-export through international border gates via road, sea, inland waterway, rail, or air routes as approved by the ministry.
Another general condition is to undergo customs, temporary entry, or re-export procedures in accordance with customs laws immediately at the border gates.
The maximum duration allowed for traffic participation in Vietnam is no more than 45 days. In exceptional circumstances, a stay of no more than 10 additional days is permitted, subject to regulations.
The drivers, meanwhile, must be foreigners holding valid passports or internationally recognised travel documents and visas, and valid residence documents in Vietnam, except for cases exempted from visas under the immigration, emigration, transit, and residence law for foreigners in Vietnam. If foreigners enter the country under unilateral visa exemption, their passport must be valid for at least six months before expiry; while those using electronic visas must enter through international border gates decided by the Government.
Other conditions for the drivers to meet include having a valid driving licence issued by a foreign country suitable for the type of vehicle being driven, and undergoing entry, exit, and residence procedures in accordance with Vietnamese law.
These stipulations will come into effect on May 1, 2024./.