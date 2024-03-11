Society Thanh Hoa promotes efforts to effectively combat IUU fishing The Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee of the northern central province of Thanh Hoa has issued an official dispatch on implementing urgent tasks and measures to prevent illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing as part of national efforts for the early removal of the European Commission (EC)’s "yellow card" warning against Vietnamese seafood.

Society “Hello Dream Day” charity event comes to disabled children in Hanoi With a desire to bring more humanitarian values to the community, the “Hello Dream Day” charity event, which is a joint collaboration between Park Hang Seo International Football Academy and Hyundai Vietnam Shipbuilding, has come to disabled students of Hy Vong (Hope) High School in the capital city of Hanoi.

Society Southern hub reports outcomes of administrative reforms, digital transformation The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has organised a conference to review the city’s administrative reforms and digital transformation last year and set tasks for 2024.