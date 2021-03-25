Politics Vietnam to priotitise promotion of UN relations with regional organisations as UNSC President Fostering the cooperation between the United Nations (UN) and regional organisations to promote trust building and dialogue in preventing and settling disputes will continue to be one of three priorities of Vietnam while it holds the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council (UNSC) in April, said a Foreign Ministry official.

Politics Citizen protection prioritised in Vietnam’s external policy: Spokesperson Citizen protection is a priority in Vietnam's external policy in particular as well as in the policies of the country’s Party and State in general, according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang.

Politics Second working day of NA broadcast live on national TV, radio The plenary meeting of the 14th National Assembly on the second working day of the 11th session (March 25) was broadcast live on national TV and radio.

Politics Foreign Ministry spokesperson comments on international issues Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang expressed Vietnam’s stance on a number of international issues at the ministry’s regular press conference on March 25.