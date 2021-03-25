Government shows solid performance in five years: PM
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a meeting in Hanoi on March 25 to summarise the Government operations in the 2016-2021 tenure.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Cabinet members and Party, State leaders pose for a photo (Photo: VNA)
Over the past five years, amid the changing regional and world situation as well as well as opportunities and challenges in the domestic situation, the government has worked with the motto of building an action-oriented, development-enabling government of integrity in service of people.
The 2016-2021 tenure was a successful tenure with many important and comprehensive achievements as well as many new outstanding features and highlights, which have been lauded by the Party Central Committee, Party General Secretary, State President and National Assembly.
Speaking at the event, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said that over the past five years, the Government has coordinated closely with other agencies in the political system, and gained numerous achievements.
As of March 30, the Government had finished all documents as scheduled, while the ratio of overdue tasks was only 1.8 percent.
The Government has ensured the law enforcement, focused on the people, and stayed united , while showing strong performance in combating corruption, he added.
He attributed the results to the contributions from the whole Party, people and army, including members of the Government.
He thanked leaders of the Party, State, National Assembly, the Vietnam Fatherland Front, ministries, sectors and localities for supporting and accompanying with the Government over the years.
The PM also thanked media agencies in spreading the development desire to the people./.