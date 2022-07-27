Government to work with HCM City regularly to boost city’s growth: PM
Working sessions will be held between Government leaders with Ho Chi Minh City authorities on a quarterly basis to seek ways to remove difficulties and boost socio-economic development of the southern economic hub, said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh while working with municipal leaders on July 27.
PM Chinh and the Government working group inspected the Metro Line No.1 project in the city (Photo: VNA)
PM Chinh suggested the formation of a taskforce comprising leaders of ministries and sectors and the People’s Committee of HCM City and led by the Minister-Chairman of the Government Office, aiming to deal with difficulties and obstacles emerging during the city’s development.
According to a report of the city People’s Committee, after putting COVID-19 under control, HCM City has recorded fast, synchronous and comprehensive economic recovery, with gross regional domestic products (GRDP) growth reaching 3.82% in the first half of this year.
Total export revenue of the city in the period was estimated at 24.9 billion USD, up 14% year on year. Total State budget collection so far this year hit 282 trillion VND (over 12 billion USD), equal to 73.2% of the yearly target and representing a rise of 20% year on year. The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) in the first seven months of this year also rose 7.7%.
So far, the city has completed 13 out of 16 groups of tasks assigned by the Prime Minister, and is actively working on the remaining.
PM Pham Minh Chinh (standing) works with key leaders of HCM City (Photo: VNA)During the working session, leaders of the city gave a number of proposals to the Government, including measures to speed up a number of infrastructure projects, including the Belt Road No.4.
PM Chinh hailed the city’s efforts and achievements so far this year, while pointing out a number of shortcomings of the city, including the slow disbursement of public investment capital, and problems arising during the implementation of some projects.
Reminding HCM City to continue to stay vigilant against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government leader required the city to speed up vaccination and shore up personnel for local healthcare network.
The city should focus on completing all 19 socio-economic targets for the year, especially the goal of 6-6.5% in GRDP growth, he said.
He stressed the need for the city to mobilise social resources for the development of infrastructure system, while reviewing urban planning, strengthening human resources development, speeding up administrative reform, promoting digital transformation, and improving locals’ living conditions.
He assigned ministries and sectors to coordinate with each other to respond to requests and proposals of the city.
Earlier, PM Chinh and the Government working group inspected the Metro Line No.1 project in the city, which is expected to complete in the fourth quarter of 2023. The nearly 20km-long Metro Line No. 1 has total investment of over 43.7 trillion VND (1.9 billion USD) and consists of three underground stations and 11 elevated ones. It was initially scheduled for completion in late 2021 and run commercially in 2022, but then delayed due to the pandemic’s impact and procedure-related problems.
He also visited the location chosen for the implementation of the 3.7-trillion-VND (158.27 million USD) An Phu intersection in Thu Duc city - one of the gateway projects aiming to reduce congestion for the Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh - Dau Giay Expressway and the road to Cat Lai port./.