Business Insiders put trust in Vietnam’s economic recovery Despite the challenges facing Vietnam in the fourth wave of COVID-19, many experts and businesses remain confident that the country’s economic outlook will become bright again soon.

Business Quang Ninh vows to create optimal conditions for Taiwanese investors The northern province of Quang Ninh always prioritises calling for investment from and creating the most favourable conditions for investors from Taiwan (China), especially in the fields of processing, manufacturing, electronics and semiconductor industries in its industrial zones.

Business Binh Duong calls for stronger investment from RoK An online conference to promote investment from the Republic of Korea in the southern province of Binh Duong was held by the provincial People’s Committee and Becamex IDC Corp on November 9.