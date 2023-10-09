At the signing of the resolution between the Government and VFF Central Committee's Presidium (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien co-chaired a conference in Hanoi on October 9 to review and and sign a joint resolution on the coordination between the Government and the VFF Central Committee's Presidium.

Speaking at the event, Chinh said the signing of the joint resolution is highly necessary as it materialises the directives of the 8th plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee on continuing to uphold the tradition of great national unity and successfully perform the task of building and safeguarding the Fatherland in the new period.

Hailing the VFF Central Committee for working closely with the Government over the past 15 years, he proposed the VFF continue its coordination to fulfill their assigned tasks, for the goal of a prosperous, strong nation with a democratic, fair and civilised society.

Regarding specific proposals put forth by the VFF, he said some of them are under the watch of ministries and agencies and being pursued actively.



Chien, for his part, said the move has provided an important legal basis to enhance coordination between the two sides, making it closer, more practical, and more effective.

Delegates at the event proposed issuing mechanisms to attract more resources from entrepreneurs, businesses and scientists, especially those abroad, to join hands to build the nation while investing more in the VFF’s activities.

Under the resolution, the two sides will continue partnering together in various areas, including building and consolidating the great national unity bloc, ethnic and religious affairs, mass mobilisation, protection of the legitimate rights and interests of citizens.

They will also jointly formulate policies and laws, collaborate in election work, social supervision and feedback, prevention and control of corruption and negative phenomena, deal with recommendations from the Presidium of the VFF Central Committee, and much more./.