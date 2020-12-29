Government’s December meeting scrutinises policy, law making
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired the Government’s regular meeting to discuss policy and law making on December 29 afternoon, right after the conference between the Government and localities wrapped up.
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired the Government’s regular meeting to discuss policy and law making on December 29 afternoon, right after the conference between the Government and localities wrapped up.
During this meeting, the Government considered and scrutinised the implementation of the propgramme on making laws and ordinances, and making and promulgating detailed regulation documents in 2020 and tasks for 2021; together with reports on the National Target Programme on Building New-style Rural Areas during 2021-2025, on the proposal to build the Petroleum Law (amended), and the draft Decree regulating multidimensional poverty benchmark for 2021-2025.
PM Phuc said that the owing of documents is decreasing gradually, but tends to increase by the end of 2020, compared to that in 2017.
Regarding law making in 2021, the PM required the strict implementation of Decree No.43/CT-TTg on improving the quality of building and completing the law system and increasing the efficiency of law enforcement.
He requested ministries and sectors to actively coordinate in revising draft laws discussed at the 14th National Assembly’s 10th session, and focus on drafting and submitting draft laws under the 2021 law making programme.
The Ministry of Transport is responsible for closely working with the Ministry of Public Security to study and collect opinions of NA deputies on the draft Law on Road Transport (amended) and the Law on Assurance of Traffic Order and Safety, he said, asking the Ministry of Transport to clarify the necessity, the scope of amendment, and the relationship between the two draft laws.
The Ministry of Public Security should collect comments on the draft Law on forces participating in the protection of security and order at the grassroots level, with the focus on the need to issue the law, and report to the Government for consideration and discussion with the Law and Ordinance Making Programme in 2022, and adjusting the programme in 2021.
The draft Decree regulating multidimensional poverty benchmark for 2021-2025 was also put on table during this Government meeting. Since 1993, Vietnam has issued national poverty benchmark for seven times.
The benchmark for multidimensional poverty is considered a foundation to define poverty reduction targets in the 13th Party Congress Documents as well as resolutions of the NA and Government during 2021-2025./.
During this meeting, the Government considered and scrutinised the implementation of the propgramme on making laws and ordinances, and making and promulgating detailed regulation documents in 2020 and tasks for 2021; together with reports on the National Target Programme on Building New-style Rural Areas during 2021-2025, on the proposal to build the Petroleum Law (amended), and the draft Decree regulating multidimensional poverty benchmark for 2021-2025.
PM Phuc said that the owing of documents is decreasing gradually, but tends to increase by the end of 2020, compared to that in 2017.
Regarding law making in 2021, the PM required the strict implementation of Decree No.43/CT-TTg on improving the quality of building and completing the law system and increasing the efficiency of law enforcement.
He requested ministries and sectors to actively coordinate in revising draft laws discussed at the 14th National Assembly’s 10th session, and focus on drafting and submitting draft laws under the 2021 law making programme.
An overview of the meeting (Source: VNA)
The Ministry of Transport is responsible for closely working with the Ministry of Public Security to study and collect opinions of NA deputies on the draft Law on Road Transport (amended) and the Law on Assurance of Traffic Order and Safety, he said, asking the Ministry of Transport to clarify the necessity, the scope of amendment, and the relationship between the two draft laws.
The Ministry of Public Security should collect comments on the draft Law on forces participating in the protection of security and order at the grassroots level, with the focus on the need to issue the law, and report to the Government for consideration and discussion with the Law and Ordinance Making Programme in 2022, and adjusting the programme in 2021.
The draft Decree regulating multidimensional poverty benchmark for 2021-2025 was also put on table during this Government meeting. Since 1993, Vietnam has issued national poverty benchmark for seven times.
The benchmark for multidimensional poverty is considered a foundation to define poverty reduction targets in the 13th Party Congress Documents as well as resolutions of the NA and Government during 2021-2025./.