Weekends in Hanoi

People are living like they normally do and with peace of mind, as no new cases of community transmission have been reported for 12 consecutive days.

Though the risk remains of a further outbreak, many people feel less concerned after witnessing the efforts of authorities to ensure safety.

Despite numerous localities returning to normal, authorities recommend continued vigilance, especially in the capital.

A recent global survey determined that Vietnam ranked second in the world and first in Southeast Asia in terms of people’s satisfaction with their government’s COVID-19 control measures. The efforts of the entire political system and the people over the past time have contributed and will further contribute to taking Vietnam through the pandemic./.

