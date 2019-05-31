At the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Representatives from ministries and agencies made clear issues of public concern, such as the fight against counterfeit and fake goods and use of renewable energy during the government’s regular press conference in Hanoi on May 31.



Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai said the sector advocates developing solar and wind power as hydropower source is going to be exhausted and thermal power impacts the environment.



Several projects have been launched but problems also arise, relating to regulations under the Planning Law, he admitted.



Deputy General Director of the Vietnam Electricity Vo Quang Lam said Vietnam could become the world’s solar powerhouse when a number of projects will be operational in the near future.



As of May 30, 47 solar power projects with a total capacity of 3,200 MW were connected to the national grid.



By the late June, other 49 projects with a capacity of 2,600MW will be put into operation.



He said it takes a long time to launch solar power projects due to land procedures, which need the Prime Minister’s approval.-VNA