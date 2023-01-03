Politics Politburo issues resolution on development of HCM City Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on January 2 signed off the Politburo’s Resolution No 31-NQ/TW on orientations and tasks for the development of Ho Chi Minh City by 2030, with a vision to 2045.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest January 3 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Foreign ambassadors optimistic about cooperation with Vietnam in 2023 Ambassadors of the US, India, Australia have expressed their optimism about relations with Vietnam this year across fields in their remarks for the New Year.