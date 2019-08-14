Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico and Belize Nguyen Hoai Duong (L) presents his credentials to Governor General of Belize Colville Norbert Young. (Photo: VNA)

Governor General of Belize Colville Norbert Young said he admired Vietnam’s struggle for national liberation in the past as well as the country’s achievements in socio-economic development in recent years.He made the statement during his reception on August 12 for Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico and Belize Nguyen Hoai Duong, who came to present his credentials.At the meeting, the Vietnamese diplomat conveyed Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong’s greetings to Colville Norbert Young, and wished the friendship and cooperation between the two Governments and peoples will be developed in a more sustainable and practical manner in the time ahead.The same day, Ambassador Duong paid a courtesy visit to Belize Prime Minister Dean Barrow, during which the host said that Belize could learn experience from Vietnam, especially in poverty alleviation and social welfare.Barrow expressed his hope that both nations will further promote cooperation in the fields of economy, trade and investment within the framework of the bilateral and multilateral mechanisms.Earlier, in a meeting with Belize Foreign Minister Wilfred Peter Elrington, Ambassador Duong conveyed Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh’s thanks to the Belize Government and Foreign Ministry for supporting Vietnam to become a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2020-2021 tenure.Elrington congratulated Vietnam on its diplomatic achievements in the past time, and believed that Vietnam would successfully fulfil its role as a non-permanent member of the UNSC in the coming time.Regarding disputes in the East Sea, FM Elrington expressed his support to Vietnam’s stance on the need to maintain peace, stability, freedom of navigation, comply with law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982 (UNCLOS 1982), and respect legitimate rights and interests of coastal countries, including Vietnam.Duong took the occasion to recommend the Belize Foreign Minister and leaders of the foreign ministry to visit Vietnam soon so as to discuss measures to strengthen the friendship and all-round cooperation between the two sides.-VNA