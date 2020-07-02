Governor of Mexican State thanks Vietnam for supporting COVID-19 fight
Governor of Mexico’s Guerrero State Héctor Astudillo has recently thanked the Vietnamese Embassy in the country for presenting medical equipment in support of the state’s battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico Nguyen Hoai Duong (R) presents medical equipment to the Mexican side (Source: VNA)
The pandemic is still developing complicatedly in Mexico. As of July 1, the country reported 231,770 infections, including 28,510 fatalities.
Guerero State with famous Acapulco tourism city has also been hit hard. Governor Héctor Astudillo also tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 and has been receiving treatment since June 8./.