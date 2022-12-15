The 12th National Congress of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) for the 2022-2027 tenure in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) - Governor of St. Petersburg Alexander Beglov has sent a congratulatory message to delegates attending the 12th National Congress of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) for the 2022-2027 tenure in Hanoi.



The message was handed over to Secretary of the HCYU chapter in St. Petersburg Do The Manh during his December 14 working session with representatives of the committee for external relations, youth policy and interaction with mass organizations of the Russian city, which aimed to discuss coordination plans between the two agencies in 2023.



In his message, Beglov stressed that Russia and Vietnam are friends and partners, adding youth policy is the most important cooperation content between the two countries.



The 5th Russia-Vietnam youth forum will be held in 2023 in Russia to mark the 100th year since President Ho Chi Minh set foot in the European nation for the first time, he said.



During the working session, the two sides discussed the participation of Vietnamese students in 2023 events to be hosted by the committee for external relations, youth policy and interaction with mass organizations in St. Petersburg, including conferences, youth patriotic activities, festivals, and sports events.



Manh thanked the committee for organising the working session, saying that joining its activities will help young Vietnamese people understand more about Russian culture.



The two sides also reviewed activities in 2022 as well as the results of cooperation between the HCYU chapter in St. Petersburg and local authorities./.