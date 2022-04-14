Government agrees to receive COVID-19 vaccines donated from foreign governments
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –The Government has agreed with the Ministry of Health (MoH) on the receipt of COVID-19 vaccines donated by foreign governments and supplied by international organisations for children aged from 5 to under 12 years old.
Under Resolution No. 55/NQ-CP signed by Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on April 14, the Government has authorised the MoH to, based on the pandemic situation, vaccination progress and vaccine sources, to decide the quantity of vaccines to be received from donors or to be bought, thus ensuring the progress, safety and efficiency of vaccinations while preventing an abundance or shortage of vaccines in all circumstances.
In case the commercial purchase of vaccines for children is necessary, the MoH should proactively decide and bear the responsibility on the volume, time and vaccine types to be bought in accordance with vaccination progress, and report to the Prime Minister, the resolution said.
According to the resolution, the Government has also agreed to let the Prime Minister allow the selection of bidders in special cases as prescribed in Article 26 of the Bidding Law, with similar conditions stated in the Government's resolutions on purchasing COVID-19 vaccines for adults.
The MoH will also bear the responsibility to receive donated vaccines, buy vaccines and organise COVID-19 vaccination activities for children aging from 5 to under 12 in a reasonable, safe, scientific and effective manner, while ensuring progress.
The resolution takes effect from April 14./.