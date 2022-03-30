Business Taiwanese textile firm wants help to start expansion project in Binh Duong Authorities of the southern province of Binh Duong on March 29 met with Yeh Ming Yuh, Director-General of Polytex Far Eastern Vietnam, to discuss how to help the textile firm to resolve issues facing its expansion project at Bau Bang Industrial Park.

Business Reference exchange rate down 16 VND on March 30 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,135 VND/USD on March 30, down 16 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnamese firms get tips to boost export to Japan Vietnam has become a big supplier of agricultural products for the Japanese market and Asia in general, but ample room remains for the country to boost export to Japan, as Vietnamese goods now now account for only 3 percent of Japan’s total import value, heard a workshop on March 29.

Business FLC Chairman Trinh Van Quyet arrested for stock market manipulation The Ministry of Public Security's Investigation Police Agency on March 29 decided to launch criminal proceedings against and arrest Trinh Van Quyet, Chairman of the FLC Group Joint Stock Company, pending investigations into suspicion of stock market manipulation.