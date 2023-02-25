Illustrative photo (Photo: Internet)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed Decision No. 64/QD-TTg dated February 8, 2023, promulgating the regulations on coordination among ministries, ministerial-level agencies, and governmental agencies in prevention and control of money laundering and terrorist financing.

The regulations stipulate the principles, form, content, and responsibility for coordination and information exchange among ministries, ministerial-level agencies, and governmental agencies in the prevention and combat of money laundering and terrorist financing.

Accordingly, Government bodies must ensure close and effective coordination based on their functions, tasks, and powers. The coordination must be compliant with the guidelines and policies of the Party and the laws, and the international treaties that Vietnam has joined and signed in the field of prevention and control of money laundering and terrorist funding.

The coordination must be carried out regularly and timely, ensuring guidelines are effective. The coordination must also ensure compliance with the law on the protection of State secrets. The government bodies only use information that they are provided for professional work and legal work when eligible.

The coordination can be in the form of official letters, email, phone, fax, meetings, or inspection.

The government bodies can exchange information, conduct communication activities and oversee the implementation of regulations on the prevention and control of money laundering and terrorist financing.

Hotlines can be established to timely receive and handle information on the potential for terrorist funding./.

VNA