Business Vietjet Air to resume flights to Van Don airport from March 3 Budget carrier Vietjet Air has announced that it will resume its flights to Van Don International Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh from March 3 after the airport is allowed to reopen on March 2.

Business Central bank, police officials warn against investment in forex trading floors Officials from the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) and the Ministry of Public Security have warned that investment in foreign exchange (forex) trading floors is extremely risky and not protected by the country's law.