Society Winners of Press Awards marking 75th anniversary of NA announced The most outstanding works of the Press Awards that marks the 75th anniversary of the National Assembly were announce at a ceremony in Hanoi on January 4 night. NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan was prominent among delegates at the award ceremony.

Society “Spring for Children” programme to be broadcast live this month The 14th “Spring for Children” programme, which aims to raise funds for needy children and honour outstanding donors, will be broadcast live on January 10, revealed the organising board during a press conference on January 4.

Society Can Gio - Vung Tau ferry service officially debuts A ceremony was held at Tac Suat Terminal in HCM City’s Can Gio district on January 4 to officially launch a ferry service between the southern economic hub and Vung Tau city, the capital of neighbouring Ba Ria-Vung Tau province.