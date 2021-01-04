Gov't issues resolutions to develop socio-economy, improve business climate
The Government is determined to take drastic measures to realise the socio-economic development plan, better business climate, as well as improve national competitive capacity in 2021 through the issuance of Resolution No.01/NQ-CP and Resolution 02/NQ-CP.
A press conference is held on January 4 to announce two resolutions for realising the socio-economic development plan, bettering business climate, as well as improving national competitive capacity in 2021. (Photo: VNA)
The resolutions were announced at a press conference chaired by Minister, Chairman of the Office of the Government Mai Tien Dung on January 4.
Resolution No.01 held that despite challenges and negative impacts brought by the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters, Vietnam attained impressive and comprehensive achievements in various sectors, and successfully realized the “dual goals” of controlling the pandemic and recovering socio-economic growth. The results were achieved thanks to the dogged determination of the Government and concerted efforts by ministries, sectors, all people and businesses under the leadership of the Party.
In a bid to realise the socio-economic development plan for 2021-2025, the Government has identified “solidarity, discipline, innovation, aspiration for development” as guidelines for actions in 2021.
Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung speaks at the press conference. (Photo: VNA)
According to the Resolution, the Government will continue implementation of its “dual tasks” in a flexible and effective manner; complete institutions for the socialist-oriented market economy, thus facilitating economic recovery and development based on stabilising the macro-economy and curbing inflation rate; and improve the economy’s resilience.
This year, the Government will push ahead with economic restructuring in tandem with renewal of growth model, better the economy’s competitive capacity on the back of science-technology and innovation. Besides, it is to mobilise resources effectively, accelerate planning process, develop the sea-based economy, while enhancing regional linkages, promoting the role of key economic zones and large urban areas, and continue with new-style rural area building.
Illustrative photo. (Source: VNA)
The Resolution makes a point of improving human resources quality in tandem with promoting innovation and application of science and technology, developing culture and society, promoting social fairness, protecting the environment, and making positive response to climate change and natural disasters.
Due attention will be also given to administrative procedure reform, state management efficiency, quality of officials and civil servants, building of a facilitting administrative system with drastic actions to serve the people, and the fight against corruption.
Additionally, consolidating defence-security, maintaining social order, improving foreign affairs work and international integration, among others, are seen as important tasks of the Government.
Under Resolution No.02/NQ-CP, the government requests ministries, municipal and provincial People’s Committees and other governmental agencies to drastically, comprehensively and effectively enforce main tasks and solutions to enhance Vietnam’s business environment and national competitiveness in 2021.
The government orders priority be given to improving a number of indexes and indicators regarding construction permit issuance, asset registration, settlement of contract disputes, bankruptcy of enterprises, land administrative management quality, application of information technology, quality of vocational training, students’ skills, patent granting, fight against corruption, online transactions, job opportunity in knowledge-intensive sectors, and sustainable ecosystem.
Ministries, municipal and provincial People’s Committees and other governmental agencies must sharpen their focus on removing barriers hindering the effectiveness of coordination among them by clearly and transparently assigning rights and responsibilities of each unit. They must also quickly address issues caused by unclear and overlapping regulations in investment and management of land, environment, and natural resources.
Resolution No.02/NQ-CP underlines the tasks and solutions for the national digital transformation programme by 2025 with a vision towards 2030 approved under the government’s Decision No.749/QD-TTg dated June 3, 2020, which must go in line with public administrative reforms.
The resolution emphasizes solutions to improve the country’s preparedness for new production in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
It also requires attention on delivering level-3 and -4 online public administrative services, particularly in healthcare, education, and social welfare; accelerating cashless payment and developing e-commerce; applying information technology to make public procedures more transparent; engaging enterprises and people in government building; promoting shared database for state governance; and developing and implementing the programme on supporting enterprises’ digital transformation from 2021 – 2025.
Additionally, ministries, municipal and provincial People’s Committees and other governmental agencies are asked to chalk out specific goals and roadmaps for the implementation of strategies and long- and medium-term plans in environmental protection, multidimensional poverty reduction, and development of mountainous and remote regions. They, at the same time, must strengthen awareness campaigns to educate society, especially the business community, on the importance of sustainable development.
The resolution also affirms to continue supporting COVID-19-hit firms and people to recover and address impacts of the pandemic./.