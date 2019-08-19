PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc (4th from right) and NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (6th from right) at the event (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on August 18 offered incense to late President Ho Chi Minh at a temple dedicated to him on Ba Vi Mountain in the outskirts of Hanoi.The tribute took place as part of the activities to celebrate the 74th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and the 50-year implementation of President Ho Chi Minh’s testament (1969 – 2019).At the ceremony, both leaders vowed to follow the late President’s thoughts, moral examples and style, while implementing a vision for national development in 2030, which marks the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam.On the occasion, the two leaders presented 16 scholarships to students from 16 communes located in the Ba Vi National Park’s buffer zone.Ho Chi Minh led the revolution to gain independence for Vietnam from France in August 1945 and later became the President of the country. He began writing his will in May 1965 and finished it in May 1969 – four months before he passed away. The special historic document has become a guideline for Vietnam’s revolution and development during the past 50 years.-VNA