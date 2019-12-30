Gov’t outlines draft resolution for 2020 socio-economic development
Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue presented the Government’s draft resolution on key tasks and measures for the implementation of the socio-economic development plan and State budget estimate for 2020 during a teleconference with localities in Hanoi on December 30.
At the event (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue presented the Government’s draft resolution on key tasks and measures for the implementation of the socio-economic development plan and State budget estimate for 2020 during a teleconference with localities in Hanoi on December 30.
He said the Government set the motto for 2020 as “Discipline, integrity, action, responsibility, creativity, efficiency” with six key direction orientations, including continuing to fine-tune socialism-oriented market economy mechanisms, unlocking resources to create a fair and favourable business environment, stabilising macro-economy, and stepping up economic restructuring in tandem with renewing growth model, and key national projects.
The resolution targets rapid and sustainable economic development in combination with socio-cultural development, environment protection, training of high-quality human resources associated with science-technology and innovations, land and natural resources management, and climate change response.
Ministries, agencies and localities must streamline their staff, reform administrative procedures, strengthen discipline, and crack down on corruption and wastefulness.
They are required to help strengthen national defence-security, improve the efficiency of external relations and global integration, raise Vietnam’s stature on international arena, effectively realise free trade agreements to which Vietnam is a signatory, well perform the role of the ASEAN Chair 2020, the Chair of the 41st General Assembly of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), and a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2020-2021 tenure.
They are also assigned to work closely with the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) and other mass organisations at all levels to hold major festivities of the country.
Hue said the Government agreed on 10 key groups of measures with 138 tasks for ministries and agencies.
Among them are improving the efficiency of public debt and State management, encouraging the private sector’s involvement in building major projects, accelerating infrastructure building, spreading communications campaigns and enhancing collaboration with the VFF and other mass organisations at all levels, and more.
According to the draft resolution, ministers and heads of the ministry-level and governmental agencies, and chairmen of the centrally-run municipal and provincial People’s Committees must fully take responsibility to the Government and the Prime Minister for the outcomes of the implementation of the resolution, as well as issue documents to realise the document before January 20./.
He said the Government set the motto for 2020 as “Discipline, integrity, action, responsibility, creativity, efficiency” with six key direction orientations, including continuing to fine-tune socialism-oriented market economy mechanisms, unlocking resources to create a fair and favourable business environment, stabilising macro-economy, and stepping up economic restructuring in tandem with renewing growth model, and key national projects.
The resolution targets rapid and sustainable economic development in combination with socio-cultural development, environment protection, training of high-quality human resources associated with science-technology and innovations, land and natural resources management, and climate change response.
Ministries, agencies and localities must streamline their staff, reform administrative procedures, strengthen discipline, and crack down on corruption and wastefulness.
They are required to help strengthen national defence-security, improve the efficiency of external relations and global integration, raise Vietnam’s stature on international arena, effectively realise free trade agreements to which Vietnam is a signatory, well perform the role of the ASEAN Chair 2020, the Chair of the 41st General Assembly of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), and a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2020-2021 tenure.
They are also assigned to work closely with the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) and other mass organisations at all levels to hold major festivities of the country.
Hue said the Government agreed on 10 key groups of measures with 138 tasks for ministries and agencies.
Among them are improving the efficiency of public debt and State management, encouraging the private sector’s involvement in building major projects, accelerating infrastructure building, spreading communications campaigns and enhancing collaboration with the VFF and other mass organisations at all levels, and more.
According to the draft resolution, ministers and heads of the ministry-level and governmental agencies, and chairmen of the centrally-run municipal and provincial People’s Committees must fully take responsibility to the Government and the Prime Minister for the outcomes of the implementation of the resolution, as well as issue documents to realise the document before January 20./.