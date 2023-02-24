Gov't Party Civil Affairs Committee, Party delegation of NA coordinate effectively
PM Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The coordination between the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the Government and the Party delegation of the National Assembly (NA) has contributed to the country's achievements in 2022, heard a conference in Hanoi on February 24.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Secretary of the Government’s Party Civil Affairs Committee, expressed his belief that the two sides will continue their close coordination and make more innovations, especially in law making, thus creating a legal framework for national development.
For his part, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, Secretary of the Party delegation of the NA, noted that the coordination has proven effective and won the support from people and voters.
At the conference, the two sides looked into preparations for the fifth session of the 15th legislature, and set out coordination orientations for 2023 and the coming years, not only in law making but also in the supervision work and other tasks.
NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong said the two sides will join hands in making preparations for the law and ordinance building programme in 2023 and 2024.
They will also partner in implementing the 2023 supervision programme of the NA and its Standing Committee, he added./.