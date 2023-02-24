Politics HCM City looks to foster cooperation with Japanese partners Ho Chi Minh City has attached great importance to and highly evaluated the good relationship between Vietnam and Japan and always defined its important role in enhancing the two countries’ bilateral ties, a municipal official has said.

Politics Acting President hands over appointment decisions to new ambassadors Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan handed over appointment decisions to 15 ambassadors of Vietnam to Asian, European, American and African nations for the 2023-2026 tenure, at a ceremony in Hanoi on February 24.

Politics HCM City marks 50th anniversary of Vietnam - Australia diplomatic ties The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City held a ceremony on February 24 to celebrate the 50th founding anniversary of the Vietnam - Australia diplomatic relations (February 26, 1973 - 2023).

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on February 24 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.