Gov’t permanent members discuss handling of loss-making projects
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on June 24 chaired a meeting of government permanent members to discuss ways to deal with long-delayed and loss-making projects administered by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)
PM Phuc appreciated efforts of the steering committee for solving problems at the MoIT’s long-delayed and loss-making projects, some of which have been put into operation while proper solutions have been adopted for some others.
The PM asked the committee to review these projects on a case-by-case basis and prevent them from being delayed any further and causing more losses for the State.
The committe was assigned to come up with specific solutions for each project and clearly decide which projects need to be recovered and which should be declared bankruptcy.
The government leader also urged the committee to discover wrongdoings at the projects and avoid corruption in the process of handling them./.