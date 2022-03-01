Illustrative image. (Photo: Baochinhphu.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – An appraisal council with representatives of several ministries and agencies has been established to evaluate the development plan for press, radio and television, electronic information and publishing networks for 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050.



The appraisal council will be headed by Nguyen Manh Hung, Minister of Information and Communications and Pham Anh Tuan, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications will be the council’s vice chairman, according to Decision 276/QD-TTg signed by Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam.



The council’s members include leaders of ministries of Public Security, National Defence, Justice, Planning and Investment, Finance, Home Affairs, Natural Resources and Environment, Culture, Sports and Tourism, as well as representatives from the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Popularisation and Education, Nhan Dan newspaper, Vietnam News Agency, Radio The Voice of Vietnam and Vietnam Television, among others.



The council will be responsible for organising the appraisal of the master plan on development of the network of press, radio, television, electronic information and publishing for 2021 – 2030 period, with a vision to 2050 in accordance with provisions of the law on planning.



It will be dissolved once the plan is approved by Prime Minister./.