Politics Vietnam, China hold negotiations on sea-related issues Vietnam and China held the 12th round of negotiations of the working group on the sea area beyond the mouth of the Gulf of Tonkin and the 9th round of talks of the working group for consultation on cooperation for mutual development at sea in Beijing on December 25 and 26.

Politics Vietnamese Ambassador to Bangladesh presents credentials Vietnamese Ambassador to Bangladesh Pham Viet Chien has presented his credentials to Bangladeshi President Md Abdul Hamid.

Politics PM commits more incentives for SMEs Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has stated that the Government will create more favourable conditions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which now account for 90 percent of the total in the country.