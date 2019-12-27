Gov’t-to-localities teleconference slated for Dec. 30 – 31
Minister, Chairman of the Government’s Office Mai Tien Dung (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – A teleconference between the Government and localities is scheduled to take place on December 30 and 31 under the chair of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
At a press meeting in Hanoi on December 27, Minister, Chairman of the Government’s Office Mai Tien Dung said the event will also see the presence of leaders of the Party, State, National Assembly and Vietnam Fatherland Front; officials of ministries, sectors and localities; and representatives of major enterprises.
The conference will review socio-economic development in 2019 and set up orientations for task performance next year.
It is organised amidst the substantive macro-economic results in 2019, Dung said, noting all the 12 targets set by the National Assembly were fulfilled, and seven of them were surpassed.
He highlighted that this year’s GDP growth rate was at 7.02 percent, among the fastest in the world and exceeding the target of 6.6 – 6.8 percent. Inflation was controlled, at 2.79 percent – a three-year low. Meanwhile, trade revenue increased 8.1 percent, compared to the planned 7 – 8 percent.
The multidimensional household poverty rate declined by 1 – 1.5 percent, and 90 percent of the population have been covered by health insurance, compared to the target of 89.3 percent.
The official also cited the General Statistics Office as reporting that 138,100 businesses were established in 2019 with a combined registered capital of 1.73 quadrillion VND (over 74.7 billion USD), up 5.2 percent and 17.1 percent, respectively.
Additionally, 39,400 companies resumed operations and another 43,700 suspended their activities to wait for dissolution.
At present, about 54.7 million people aged over 15 have jobs, including 19 million in the agro-forestry-fishery sector, 16.1 million in the industrial – construction sector, and 19.6 million in the service sector.
The general unemployment rate in 2019 is 1.98 percent, and it is 2.93 percent in urban areas and 1.51 percent in rural regions, statistics show./.