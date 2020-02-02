World Philippines confirms first nCoV-related death outside China The Philippines’ health authorities on February 2 reported a death related to the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in the country.

World Indonesia issues decree on special economic zones Indonesian President Joko Widodo has recently issued a government’s decree on special economic zones (SEZs) in order to draw over 50 billion USD into them in the next decade.

World Thailand gives urgent support to tourism operators Thailand’s economic ministers on January 31 endorsed urgent aid measures for tourism operators battered by the coronavirus outbreak. According to local media, the measures include a soft-loan scheme and principal and interest payment suspension for six months by state-owned banks, including Krungthai Bank, Government Savings Bank and the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives.

World Foreign diplomats congratulate VN on fulfilling role of UNSC President Foreign ambassadors lavished praise on Vietnam as the country has successfully fulfilled its role as the rotary president of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in the first month of 2020.