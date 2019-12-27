Culture - Sports Hue Museum of Royal Antiquities Hue Museum of Royal Antiquities, a must-see destination in Hue Imperial City, is a place preserving tens of thousands of unique artifacts, mostly related to the Nguyen dynasty (1802-1945).

Culture - Sports Muong Qua market gather locals, tourists Muong Qua market in Con Cuong district, Nghe An province, which is held once a month, is not only where local Thai ethnic people meet and trade, but also an attractive tourist destination.

Culture - Sports Da Lat Flower Festival wraps up in success Colourful art show “Vu hoi hoa mua Dong” (Winter Flower Ball) at Lam Vien Square wrapped up the 8th Da Lat Flower Festival in Da Lat city in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong on December 24.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese women’s team prepare for Olympics qualifiers Following their success at the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30) in the Philippines, the Vietnamese national women’s team convened in Hanoi on December 24 to prepare for the third qualifying round of the Tokyo Olympics 2020.