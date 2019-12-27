Grand Sport Group remains sponsor of national football teams
The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) and Grand Sport Group inked a sponsorship agreement in Ho Chi Minh City on December 26.
At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) and Grand Sport Group inked a sponsorship agreement in Ho Chi Minh City on December 26.
Under the deal, which will take effect from next year to 2023, the Thailand-based group will provide sport wear and training gears for the national men and women’s football teams, along with the U16, U19 and fulsal teams.
At the signing ceremony, VFF General Secretary Le Hoai Anh pledged that the VFF and sponsors will create favourable conditions for national football teams in training and at competitions.
The new jersey of the men’s football team will be introduced at the 2020 AFC U-23 Championship, which is slated for January 2020, he added.
Players of the Vietnam’s U23 team and head coach Park Hang-seo will leave for Thailand to compete at the event on January 1./.
Under the deal, which will take effect from next year to 2023, the Thailand-based group will provide sport wear and training gears for the national men and women’s football teams, along with the U16, U19 and fulsal teams.
At the signing ceremony, VFF General Secretary Le Hoai Anh pledged that the VFF and sponsors will create favourable conditions for national football teams in training and at competitions.
The new jersey of the men’s football team will be introduced at the 2020 AFC U-23 Championship, which is slated for January 2020, he added.
Players of the Vietnam’s U23 team and head coach Park Hang-seo will leave for Thailand to compete at the event on January 1./.