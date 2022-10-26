At Xuan Hai medical station (Photo: VNA)

Ninh Thuan (VNA) – A grassroots health service delivery project in the south central province of Ninh Thuan, underway from 2020 to 2024, has so far completed the upgrade of 17 communal and five district medical stations.



The project is costing nearly 92 billion VND (4 million USD), including 72 billion VND being loaned from the World Bank (WB), said the provincial People’s Committee.



It has also assisted in equipment procurement, training for 456 health care workers and management of medical staff at grassroots levels.



During a working session between a delegation of the WB and the management board of centrally-run projects, and the provincial authorities on October 25-26, WB Program Leader for Human Development for Vietnam Christophe Lemiere said among 13 cities and provinces with the ongoing project, Ninh Thuan has taken the lead in all activities.



Le Vu Chuong, Director of the provincial Health Department and the project’s management board, suggested the management board of centrally-run projects continue assisting the local health sector in developing infrastructure and equipment for healthcare in the city.



He vowed to continue partnering with departments and agencies to ensure disbursement on schedule in line with regulations.



Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Long Bien expressed his wish to receive further capital assistance from the WB for local socio-economic development.



Earlier, the delegation visited Xuan Hai medical station and Ninh Thuan medical centre to check the efficiency of the project./.