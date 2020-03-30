Health workers in Phu Yen province insert locals' medical declaration forms on computer (Source: VNA)

Tuyen said that 70 percent of the infection cases came from outside Vietnam, while there are two big infection sources inside the country at present, which are the Bach Mai Hospital in Hanoi and Buddha Bar in Ho Chi Minh City. Deputy Health Minister Do Xuan Tuyen on March 30 emphasised the importance of grassroots healthcare in the early detection of COVID-19 infection cases in the community to curb the spread of the pandemic.Tuyen, who is standing deputy head of the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control, said at an online conference with health departments of cities and provinces nationwide that Vietnam has entered the third phase of the COVID-19 fight with high risks of community spread.Therefore, the grassroots healthcare network must focus on solving two issues: detecting infection cases in the community early and minimising community spread, he stated.He also stressed that grassroots healthcare plays a crucial role, contributing to the success of the fight against the pandemic.As of 6.00am on March 30, Vietnam recorded 194 infection cases, with 52 having completely recovered.Tuyen said that 70 percent of the infection cases came from outside Vietnam, while there are two big infection sources inside the country at present, which are the Bach Mai Hospital in Hanoi and Buddha Bar in Ho Chi Minh City.

He noted that there is an especially high risk regarding Bach Mai Hospital, where there are several groups of potential infections such as patients receiving treatment, medical workers engaged in treatment, medical trainees at the hospital, caretakers of patients, and service staff at the hospital.



Those people need to be detected and monitored closely to prevent the disease from spreading in the community, Tuyen added./.