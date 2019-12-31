In the face of strong urbanisation, the preservation of unique cultural and architectural heritages in Hanoi is more urgent than ever. (Source: VNA)

- Hanoi is an attractive destination for domestic and foreign visitors thanks to its unique cultural and architectural heritages. In the face of strong urbanisation, the preservation of those distinctive heritages is more urgent than ever.Hanoi boasts a huge variety of architectural heritages which reflect the unique cultural identities of the local community and serve certain functions in the city’s spatial organisation.In the context of rapid socio-economic development, the municipal authorities have endeavoured to manage and preserve valuable tangible and intangible heritages which are in danger of being affected by the urbanisation and modernisation process.Hanoi is home to about 6,000 historical, cultural-artistic, architectural and archaeological relic sites, some of which have been recognised by UNESCO.According to the municipal Department of Culture and Sports, around 2,000 local relics have been damaged, with more than 200 in need of immediate conservation.Among the heritages in Hanoi, the Old Quarter is a prime example reflecting the authorities’ decades-long preservation efforts.Known as an ancient urban heritage, the millennium-old area represents the eternal soul of Hanoi as it is associated with the formation and development of the capital city, as well as traditional handicraft and trade guilds.