A physical exercise club for the elderly in Ho Chi Minh City. Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Taking care of the elderly has been considered one of the important tasks of the entire political system in Vietnam.

Over the years, various policies have been applied to ensure the income and living conditions for senior citizens. Under Decree 36/2013/ND-CP issued on October 21, 2013 by the Government, every senior citizen aging from 80 years old who live alone enjoy support of 810,000 VND (nearly 36 USD) every month.

In recent years, ensuring livelihood and encouraging startup among the elderly have become an urgent issue, especially when Vietnam enters the population aging period and suffers impacts of COVID-19, with a view to ensuring their right to work and make contributions to the society.

Currently, one third of the elderly population of Vietnam are engaging in the labour market. Besides those who work in the agricultural sector in rural areas, many elderly people in urban areas continue to work in many other sectors such as economy, culture, education, health care, defence, science and technology.

It is forecast that in the next decade, elderly people will account for 17 percent of the Vietnamese population. The figure is predicted to rise to 20 percent in 2038 and 25 percent in 2050.

Free eye checkups and operations given to the elderly in Bac Giang (Photo: VNA)

As part of efforts to further improve the living conditions for the elderly, recently, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has signed Decision No. 2155/QD-TTg approving the National Action Programme on the elderly in the 2021-2030 period. The scheme aims to enhance mental and physical health for the elderly, prevent violence against them, improve the medical service quality for them, and build a favourable environment for them to participate in cultural, sport, tourism, and entertainment activities.

Under the programme, in the 2022-2025 period, 95 percent of the elderly are expected to be covered by health insurance, at least 90 percent will receive timely primary health care services and regular check-up, and 100 percent of them access necessary health care services when they are sick as well as the care from the family and community.

Each year, at least 80 percent of the elderly facing difficult conditions and diseases will be provided with medical services in different forms, while 70 percent of disabled old people will receive disability screening as well as intervention and rehabilitation therapies. Meanwhile, 10,000 senior citizens living alone in poverty will receive care and suitable support from rehabilitation and social support centres.

One of the important solutions put forth by the programme is to give the elderly assistance in vocational training and job placement as well as support in livelihood and accommodation.

The State will provide primary health care and regular check-up to the elderly, make health records for senior citizens at the communal level with priority given to those from 80 years old or more. Medical services will be provided at home for those who cannot come to health care facilities.

A pilot model of long-term care for the elderly will be applied, along with a model of safe community for the elderly who live alone and those who have no one to depend on. Private facilities providing care services for poor old people will receive partial support from the State budget./.

VNA