Society Exhibition honours sacrifice of people in war An exhibition of artworks created during the resistance wars for national independence is on display at the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum to mark War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).

Society Vietnam News Agency helps build cultural space for children in HCM City The Vietnam News Agency has joined hands with the Ho Chi Minh Cadre Academy (HCA) and VPBank Finance Company Limited to build a cultural space named after late President Ho Chi Minh and a playground for children in Nhuan Duc commune, Cu Chi district, Ho Chi Minh City.

Society Women’s associations of Vietnam, Cambodia foster cooperation A delegation of the Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU) is paying a working visit to Cambodia to further enhance the traditional cooperation with their Cambodian counterparts.

Society Summer camp opens for overseas Vietnamese youths The four-day 15th Summer Camp for young overseas Vietnamese, which kicked off on July 26 in Ho Chi Minh City, has attracted about 45 participants aged 12-25 from countries and territories worldwide.