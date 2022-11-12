Business Deputy PM receives Swiss business delegation Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai hosted a reception for a Swiss business delegation led by Andreas Gerber, head of Small- and Medium-sized Enterprise (SME) Business Switzerland, in Hanoi on November 11.

Business Australia increases shrimp import from Vietnam Australia’s import of shrimp from Vietnam has surged this year while imports from Thailand and China have dropped, the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers said, citing data of the International Trade Center.

Business Binh Duong looks for stronger cooperation with RoK partners The “Meet Korea 2022” festival was held in the southern province of Binh Duong on November 11 as part of activities to celebrate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Business VinFast selects Shell Recharge Solutions to offer at-home charge points to European customers VinFast, the premium Vietnamese battery electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer and Shell Recharge Solutions on November 10 announced a new collaboration to supply advanced at-home charging equipment and services to VinFast customers in Germany, France, and the Netherlands.