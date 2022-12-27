A rail worker places a sign on an LRT Jabodebek train car, made by state-owned train manufacturer PT Industri Kerata Api (INKA). (Photo: thejakartapost.com)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo on December 26 said that Greater Jakarta light rail transit (Jabodebek LRT) will be operational from the middle of next year.

Following a test ride, the President said that Jabodebek LRT can be completed and fully operated in June or July 2023 to coincide with the inauguration of the Jakarta-Bandung fast train project which is delayed now.

Jabodebek LRT can carry 420 passengers each ride while the capacity of each deport on the line is about 520 people.

Widodo expressed his pride that Indonesia’s state-owned train and railway manufacturer PT INKA (Persero) can build an LRT train and a sophisticated driverless operation system.

He said that the Jabodebex LRT project is 87% completed. The depot still needs to be finished and there are several small issues related to system synchronization.

On the morning of December 26, Widodo tested the LRT system from Harjamukti station in Depok to Taman Mini Indonesia Indah station in East Jakarta, and it took only 12 minutes to complete the 9 km journey./.