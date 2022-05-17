Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on May 17 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on May 17.

Politics Vietnam attends ADSOM, ADSOM+ in Cambodia Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien is leading a Vietnamese delegation to the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting (ADSOM) and the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting Plus (ADSOM+) which is taking place in Phnom Penh on May 17-18.

Politics Vietnam, Laos’ fronts and ministries step up cooperation Vice Chairman and Secretary General of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Le Tien Chau paid a courtesy call to Sinlavong Khoutphaythoune, President of the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) Central Committee, on May 16.

Politics Top Vietnamese legislator meets with Vice President of Lao NA Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue on May 17 had a meeting with Chairman of the Laos-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Group and Vice President of the Lao National Assembly Sounthone Sayachak.