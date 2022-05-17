Greek President visits Ha Long Bay
President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and a high-ranking delegation from Greece visited Ha Long Bay in the northern province of Quang Ninh on May 17 as part of their official visit to Vietnam.
Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Bui Van Khang (R) welcomes Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou on May 17. (Photo: VNA)Quang Ninh (VNA) – President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and a high-ranking delegation from Greece visited Ha Long Bay in the northern province of Quang Ninh on May 17 as part of their official visit to Vietnam.
Welcoming the Greek delegation, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Bui Van Khang gave them a brief introduction of the geological, geomorphological, historical and cultural values of the bay - a world natural heritage site.
The Greek leader thanked local officials for their warm welcome as well as local people for their hospitality, expressing her delight at the trip to Ha Long Bay.
Khang wished the delegation a successful visit to Vietnam which will last until May 19.
Ha Long Bay was twice recognised as a world natural heritage site by UNESCO, in 1994 and 2000, and selected as one the 10 most beautiful bays in the world.
As a popular tourist destination, it attracted about 4.4 million visitors, including nearly 2.9 million foreign arrivals, in 2019 - before the COVID-19 pandemic. Ha Long city looks to welcome 4.5 million tourist arrivals this year./.