Politics Singaporean parliament speaker meets Vietnam - ASEAN friendship parliamentary group’s official Visiting Speaker of the Parliament of Singapore Tan Chuan-Jin received Chairman of the Vietnam - ASEAN Friendship Parliamentary Group Bui Van Cuong in Hanoi on May 19.

Politics Renewable energy, climate action prioritised in Party official’s visit to Germany President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) Prof. Dr. Nguyen Xuan Thang has been busy on his visit to Germany from May 14 – 19, with renewable energy and climate action high on his working agenda.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on May 19 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency. ​

Politics Infographic President Ho Chi Minh: Whole life dedicated to nation and people President Ho Chi Minh was an exemplary of a great communist living a benevolent life, an extraordinary hero of the nation who dedicated his whole life to fighting for the sake of the Vietnamese nation and people.