Business HCM City’s office leasing market sees positive signs Ho Chi Minh City's commercial property market has returned to its growth trajectory from before the COVID-19 pandemic, with positive signals seen in the office market, according to real estate firm CBRE.

Business Vietnam likely to enjoy 10 billion USD trade surplus this year Vietnam is on track to see a trade surplus of 10 billion USD this year despite enduring global market uncertainties and fluctuations, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien reported at the ongoing fourth session of the 15th National Assembly last weekend.

Business Most banks expect better business performance in 2022 A majority of banks expected their business results to continually improve in Q4 2022, helping them gain profit for the whole year.

Business Vietnam National Geographical Indication logo revealed The logo of Vietnam National Geographical Indication was unveiled at a hybrid event held on October 28 by the Intellectual Property Office of Vietnam (IPO Vietnam) under the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO).