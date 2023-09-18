Green building promotion activities to take place across localities
A green building by Capital House group (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Green Building Week 2023, which highlights the construction industry’s green transition, will be held in various locations across the country, with its key activities scheduled for September 27 and 28 in Ho Chi Minh City.
The Ministry of Construction’s annual event is expected to attract approximately 1,000 participants joining its workshops and expos in the southern metropolis.
With a plenary session and four specialised seminars, the programme serves as an opportunity for policy makers, experts, businesses, consulting firms, banks, governmental agencies, international organisations involved to discuss ways to promote the green transition.
The content will focus on several key issues, including the development of green factories, offices and buildings aimed at improving the quality of living and working spaces, the trends of using energy-saving and environmentally friendly materials, and the application of advanced equipment and technology for modern, eco-friendly, low-emission, and user-friendly construction projects. The discussions will also revolve around green finance and green credit as drivers for sustainable development.
Participants will also be treated to an exhibition which will bring together numerous technology and equipment suppliers and construction material manufacturers of products used in energy-saving and environmentally friendly construction like Panasonic, Daikin, Sika, Saint Gobain, and Capital House, among many others.
On the sidelines, there will be policy discussions to promote green building development, in-depth seminars and training courses, field trips, journalism awards for outstanding articles on green building, and a green architecture competition for students./.